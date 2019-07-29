‘DeMbare not tittle contenders’

By Rest Mutore

Tonderai Ndiraya has maintained Dynamos are not title contenders – despite now trailing log leaders FC Platinum with eight points after Saturday’s 1-0 win over Harare City.

Archford Gutu scored from a free kick just outside the box to give the Harare giants their sixth win of the season in 16 games.

And with 18 games remaining, DeMbare stand a chance to challenge for honours but Ndiraya said they have other things to fix.

Asked if his side is now vying for the big one after the win over City, he said, “No no.”

He suggested his boys cannot match other title contenders – FC Platinum, Chicken Inn and CAPS United.

“Look, we have strong teams who are really doing well,” said Ndiraya.

Ndiraya, who collected 20 points out of the possible 36 as DeMbare coach, said talking of the championship would put them under pressure.

“I wouldn’t want to put my players under so much pressure, we have problems we need to fix and after fixing those problems we can start talking of other things,” added Ndiraya.

He was, however, satisfied with his team’s performance since the coming in of new signings – Gutu, Godknows Murwira, Simba Nhivi and Evans Katema.

Katema was not available for the encounter, having travelled with the national team to Mauritius.

“Very much satisfied, last week (against CAPS United) I said it was a great start obviously after the addition of the new players we have got now.

“So I’m really happy on how they are applying themselves, I think they have managed to stabilise the team. We are still battling in trying to get Simba Nhivi, Godknows Murwira and Archford Gutu to full fitness but they have really justified their inclusion so far, the team has stabilised. Last week we conceded immediately responded and today (Saturday) we scored through the brilliance of Archford (Gutu) and we really managed the game throughout the 90 minutes,” said Ndiraya.

The former Ngezi Platinum gaffer said DeMbare had become a laughing stock due to its poor performances.

“I think we had become a laughing stock, we had fallen far, far behind the top teams. We are a big team, of course in terms of stature, but obviously in terms of performance we have been way behind. But slowly that gap is closing.

“My wish is to see the team fighting at the top with the other big boys.” H-Merto