Ginimbi’s other side

Businessman Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure has decided to show the world the other side of his life with an entrepreneurship programme targeting 100 youths from across Zimbabwe.

Through his “Tomorrow’s Genius Foundation” and in partnership with KBN, the ambitious programme is set to start in September when all modalities are in place.

Ginimbi is more popular for his extravagant lifestyle where he splashes money on night outs and birthday parties and the new initiative looks set to charm his critics.

It however, falls into the long-term plans of his foundation founded in 2015 together with his manager, Shaleen Manhire-Nullens.

In a brief statement to H-Metro yesterday, Ms Shally said:

“Through the need to fulfil their social responsibility, celebrities and corporates partnered with Tomorrow’s Genius Foundation to assist in the creation of Celebrities 4 change initiative.

“The platform focuses on helping the less fortunate children and youth to acquire the education, wellness and skills to become key individuals in the future. The foundation also sets out to show and offer support to key community projects that hardly get recognition and help for the tremendous work they do.”

She added that there are no membership fees as the programme is fully sponsored.

“The business model has evolved to cater for a wider category of members under these programmes: History Makers, Movers & Shakers and Legacy Economic Forum. All of the above programmes provide a platform for networking and access to opportunity.

“It is our sincere belief that the programme will capacitate and develop entrepreneurs and community leaders who will develop their communities positively as they pay it forward.”

Asked why they partnered KBN, Ms Shally said they are the best equipped to handle Ginimbi’s initiative.

“KBN teaches entrepreneurs how to take charge of their mindset and environment to prepare for the market place, how to launch into the market place and to network with captains of industry and principles of business.” H-Metro