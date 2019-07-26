Cheating man homeless after mistress chucks him out

By Gibson Mhaka

After dumping your spouse sometimes, you really get the sense that justice is being served in some strange or harsh way against you.

When Themba Sibanda from Bulawayo’s Bellevue suburb walked out on his wife Thandeka Sibanda and children to stay with his alleged mistress Soneni Khumalo, he didn’t know that in the end he was going to get what he deserved.

His life became a complete nightmare after Khumalo who also stays in Bellevue reportedly chucked him out of her house supposedly for being irresponsible.

After being given the jackboot, Themba who is reportedly now afraid of going back to his family, is allegedly holed up in Magwegwe North, apparently dreaming of the day he will “wake” up at his matrimonial house.

Themba’s predicament was exposed by his scorned wife after she was sued by Khumalo who claimed she was disturbing her peace by constantly visiting her place in search of her husband.

“I fell in love with Themba Sibanda in September 2018 after he told me that for the past three years he had been staying in the cottage after his wife kicked him out of the main house.

“When his wife found out that I was staying with him she came to my house and insulted me while also threatening to beat me up. My life is now in danger and I want a peace order to be granted against her so that she stays away from me,” pleaded Khumalo.

She also accused Thandeka of teaming up with her children and coming to her house to harass her. In response, Thandeka refuted Khumalo’s accusations before she branded her a “man-snatcher”.

“I am shocked with her accusations against me because I last saw her in February when I discovered that she was staying with my husband.

She is my neighbour and when I went to her house I didn’t threaten her. I only introduced myself to her as Mrs Sibanda and asked her why she was sleeping with my husband.

“She has since chased away my husband and he is now staying in Magwegwe North as he is scared of coming back home because of what he did.

“She is also disrespectful, just imagine the other day when I was with my husband she called him saying he should come and stay with her,” thundered Thandeka.

For the purpose of maintaining peace between the two parties presiding magistrate Sheunesu Matova granted a binding order in which he ordered them to keep peace with each other by not conducting themselves in a manner which is likely to breach peace.

The magistrate also ordered Thandeka not to visit Khumalo’s place. B-Metro