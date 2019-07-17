Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Crimes & CourtsDiasporaFeatured

Zim explosives smuggler trial date set in SA

18,799 0

By Thupeyo Muleya

The trial of a 38-year-old Zimbabwean woman accused of smuggling an assortment of explosives into South Africa through Beitbridge Border Post has been set for July 31 at Musina Magistrate Court.

This file picture shows smuggled Superpower 90 Blasting cartridges
This file picture shows smuggled Superpower 90 Blasting cartridges

Linda Katiyo was busted by South African Police Services on 28 April this year during routine border searches.

Her bid for freedom has continuously hit a brick wall after she was three times denied bail by the same court.

Related Articles

Zimbabwean drug smuggler denied bail in SA

23,435 11

Police intercept 700 explosives

8,032 21

Man stabbed to death 200m away from border post

38,349 0

Police recover dynamite, explosives

16,055 44

SAPS Limpopo provincial spokesperson Constable Maphure Manamela said Katiyo was arrested while travelling on a bus from Zimbabwe to the neighbouring country.

“The bus that she was travelling in had just crossed over when it was directed to the searching bay for inspection,” said Const Manamela. “During the search, 200 units of Superpower 90 Blasting cartridges were recovered in her luggage wrapped inside plastic bags.

“The origin and destination of these explosives will still be determined by the ongoing police investigations.”

The smuggling of explosives into South Africa through Beitbridge has become a perennial headache for border authorities.

The Herald understands that these are used to bomb ATMs or for illegal mining activities in the neighbouring country, especially in Gauteng and Free State provinces. The Herald

You might also like More from author