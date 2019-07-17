Zim explosives smuggler trial date set in SA

By Thupeyo Muleya

The trial of a 38-year-old Zimbabwean woman accused of smuggling an assortment of explosives into South Africa through Beitbridge Border Post has been set for July 31 at Musina Magistrate Court.

Linda Katiyo was busted by South African Police Services on 28 April this year during routine border searches.

Her bid for freedom has continuously hit a brick wall after she was three times denied bail by the same court.

SAPS Limpopo provincial spokesperson Constable Maphure Manamela said Katiyo was arrested while travelling on a bus from Zimbabwe to the neighbouring country.

“The bus that she was travelling in had just crossed over when it was directed to the searching bay for inspection,” said Const Manamela. “During the search, 200 units of Superpower 90 Blasting cartridges were recovered in her luggage wrapped inside plastic bags.

“The origin and destination of these explosives will still be determined by the ongoing police investigations.”

The smuggling of explosives into South Africa through Beitbridge has become a perennial headache for border authorities.

The Herald understands that these are used to bomb ATMs or for illegal mining activities in the neighbouring country, especially in Gauteng and Free State provinces. The Herald