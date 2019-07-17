Gabriel writes off Bosso debt

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Former Highlanders vice captain Gabriel Nyoni has written off what the club owes him after an engagement with the chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube.

Nyoni, who left the Bulawayo giants after the expiry of his contract in December last year to join Harare side Caps United, recently agreed terms with Absa Premiership club Maritzburg United of South Africa.

Nyoni wrote an email to Highlanders on Monday confirming his decision to write off the debt.

“In recognition of the contribution that Highlanders made to my career and as a contribution to its financial well being and particularly its focus on young players, I have after conversations with the club CEO decided to donate any and all money owed to me by the club,” wrote Nyoni.

He said Bosso will always be dear to him, noting that he did not play for the club solely to be loved by its supporters.

“Highlanders will always be close to my heart. I did not play for Highlanders only to get the love and support from its members and supporters but also to give the same back, which I now hereby do. Your son, Gabriel Nyoni,” reads the letter by the speed merchant.

He becomes the second player to write off what the club owes, after former captain Gilbert Banda when he left Bosso to join FC Platinum.

Meanwhile, sources at the club said negotiations with club legend and recent past former coach Madinda Ndlovu to also write off what he is owed are at an advanced stage.

Madinda left Highlanders last month to take up a similar post at ambitious Botswana side Gaborone United.

“Contrary to reports and suspicion that Madinda was frustrated out of Highlanders, there is a very good rapport between the two parties and engagements are in full swing as the club tries to convince Ndlovu to write off that debt, or at least part of what he is owed. Indications so far are that the two parties are making headway, “ said the source. The Chronicle