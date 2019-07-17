Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni tweets PICTURES of meeting with Uebert Angel

Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni has tweeted PICTURES of his meeting with Zimbabwean preacher Uebert Angel. According to Museveni, Angel and fellow preacher Ronnie Makabai based in Kampala “indicated their interest to invest in tourism and pharmaceutical sectors.”

On Tuesday Museveni took to Twitter telling his 1.1million followers of the meeting with Angel.

“Met Uebert Angel, a televangelist and businessman, who is founder of Spirit Embassy in the UK and Bro. Ronnie Makabai of ETM International Church here in Kampala. They indicated their interest to invest in tourism and pharmaceutical sectors. Government will support them,” he said.

The Spirit Embassy: GoodNews Church founder put on a show in Uganda over the weekend, arriving in a massive motorcade that had dozens of Range Rovers, police escort vehicles and motorbike riders, before capping it with an estimated 70 000 crowd at the Entebbe New Jerusalem Stadium.

“Today (Sunday) we had the MAIN STADIUM as the main overflow and two other overflows to add to the MAIN HALL,” Angel wrote on his instagram page before adding; “GOOD NEWS UGANDA was another level. Thank you PARTNERS!!! #GoodNewsUganda.”

Titus Young, the Vice President of GoodNews World and a formative pastor of Spirit Embassy in Washington DC, was clearly elated with the attendance, writing on instagram “This was one of the largest attendances of any GoodNews conference! It was a blessing.”