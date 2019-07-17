HIV+ woman ‘rapes’ teenager

By Brenda Zinyuke

A 27 year old woman from Emganwini suburb in Bulawayo, who is HIV positive, has appeared in court for allegedly “raping” her neighbour’s 16-year-old son.

The woman is facing aggravated indecent assault charges. The accused, whose identity has been withheld to protect the identity of the minor, pleaded not guilty before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Mafios Moyo.

The magistrate remanded her out of custody to today for judgment.

The woman said she could not have indulged in sexual intercourse with the minor knowing her status.

“I did not rape the complainant. How could I have slept with him knowing my HIV status? I am HIV positive.

“If I was mean, I would have started by infecting my two children then all the other men including the complainant,” the accused said. The Chronicle