Mkoba reverberates as new Catholic priests are ordained

By Shelton Masina in Gweru

It was a moment of jubilation at Mkoba Stadium in Gweru on Saturday as Bishop Michael Bhasera of the Roman Catholic Church ordained five priests.

A multitude of Catholics witnessed the ordination of Father Thembo Zhuva, Fr Stephen Mangoma, Fr Aaron Mpofu, Fr Kudakwashe Chidhe and Fr Augustine Manhovo.

The celebration was blessed with a holy mass which was graced by Bishop Bhasera.

In his address, Fr F Kwiri urged new priests to be humble, obedient and always respond to God’s will. “We are celebrating the miracles and messaging of God’s miracles. A priest is a gift from God. A priest must evangelise, pray, bless and forgive,” said Fr Kwiri.

The celebration was magnificent as various songs were sung by the choir which lifted the mass.

Musical instruments such as drums and horns were used to deepen the sweet melody.

Bishop Bhasera’s spokesperson and Vicar General of Gweru Diocese Fr Augustine Chirikadzi said the Gweru diocese was involved in some development projects.

“Gweru Diocese is moving ahead in terms of development because we are doing a number of developmental programs in collaboration with the Government such as construction of dams,” said Fr Chirikadzi.

“Gweru Diocese is growing spiritually because we are in the process of building a Pastoral and Training Centre for spiritual development activities and a Shrine”.

A number of guests including Gweru Mayor Councillor Josiah Makombe attended. The Chronicle