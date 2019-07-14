Row over beer ends in death

By Michael Magoronga

A Gokwe man died on the spot after he was struck in the head with a log by a fellow imbiber following a dispute over traditional beer.

Shepherd Tazarura died on the spot after allegedly being struck with a log by Admire Mupetero (27) after a fight broke out during the beer ceremony.

Mupetero has since been arrested and hauled before a Gokwe magistrate facing a charge of murder.

He was remanded in custody to 17 July and the magistrate, Mr Musaiona Shortgame advised him to apply for bail at the High Court.

The court heard that on 30 June, Mr John Makova invited patrons to partake in a traditional opaque brew which he had made. Admire and his younger brother Adjust Mupetero were part of the imbibers.

While drinking, Adjust went to buy another round of the opaque beer. In the process, Adjust had an altercation with January Kisi and a fist fight ensued between the two.

Admire then joined in the fight and the two brothers drew catapults threatening to shoot Kisi.

Tazarura, the court further heard, then intervened and pleaded with the two brothers to stop being violent.

This, however, did not go down well with Admire who picked up a log and used it to strike Tazarura once in the head.

Tazarura fell down and died on the spot.

Other imbibers effected a citizen arrest on Admire and handed him over the to the police. Mr Tinashe Wazvaremhaka prosecuted. Sunday News