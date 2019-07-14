Suspended ZC board for ICC London meeting

By Mehluli Sibanda

The suspended Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) board as well as the Sports and Recreation Commission appointed interim committee will be represented at the International Cricket Council board meeting in London on Thursday where Zimbabwe’s membership will be deliberated on.

Dave Ellman-Brown, the chairman of the SRC appointed interim committee confirmed that he will be attending the gathering in London tomorrow where the ICC will make a decision on Zimbabwe’s membership.

The former ZC chairman and chief executive officer said they had been asked by the ICC to attend the gathering and were hoping that the game’s decision makers will be lenient on Zimbabwe.

“I will be attending that meeting, we trust that there will be a satisfactory conclusion.

We are taking control of ZC and our new managing director met with the staff. We have been invited and we will address the ICC board to try and get them not to suspend our membership,’’ Ellman-Brown said.

Tavengwa Mukuhlani, chairman of the suspended ZC board is also in the British capital and is expected to address the ICC board.

Initially Mukuhlani was meant to represent Zimbabwe at the ICC board meeting but now that his leadership has been put on ice by the SRC, he will now plead the case for his administration.

Mukuhlani will attend today’s ICC Cricket World Cup final at Lord’s Cricket Ground prior to making a presentation.

Both parties are hoping that things go their way and bring to finality the matter which has been the talking point in Zimbabwean sporting circles for almost a month now.

Crucially, the ICC will rule if the action by the SRC does not amount to Government interference, which is prohibited in terms of their constitution.

On the other hand, the Ellman-Brown led interim committee is pleading for leniency from the ICC not to freeze out Zimbabwe on the basis that the action was necessary to save the game. Sunday News