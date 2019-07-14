Bogus CIO operative in court for rape

By Sindisiwe Sibanda

A 32-year-old man from Four Winds in Bulawayo has appeared in court facing two counts of rape and physical abuse after he repeatedly raped a 61-year-old woman while masquerading as a Central Intelligence Organisation operative.

Mduduzi Khabo, last week appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwanazi facing charges of rape and domestic violence.

Khabo was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to 18 July for trial.

Prosecuting, Mr Mufaro Mageza said in 2009 a woman, who could not be named for ethical reasons, hired Khabo to repair her vehicle and from that time he would occasionally fix her cars and visit her home.

“On 6 May 2011, the woman found Khabo at the Large City Hall and told her he had nowhere to go as he was having problems with the CIO, where he was employed as an agent and feared for his life. The woman, through pity and compassion offered him a spare room in her house.

She told him he could stay until he sorted out his issues,” said Mr Mageza.

The court heard that Khabo stayed with the woman and would occasionally tell her intimidating stories about his life as an operative.

“In January 2012 on a date unknown, Khabo told the woman that his rivals had joined a satanic cult and were threatening to kill his brother if he did not have sexual intercourse with her.

Khabo repeatedly induced fear on the woman until they had sexual intercourse,” said Mr Mageza.

The court heard that Khabo used the same method to forcibly sleep with the woman on several occasions and sometimes without using protection.

This occurred for a period stretching from January 2012 to February 2019.

“Khabo also demanded money from the woman forcing her to borrow from her children, relatives and friends. The woman would be assaulted if ever she refused to follow his instructions.

Khabo even threatened to kill anyone whom the woman reported the ordeal to,” said Mr Mageza.

In a separate ruling related to the case, Khabo was also ordered to vacate the woman’s home, after she was granted a protection order.

He was ordered to remove his belongings, to return Jeep Cherokee ACR 5480, two new tyres, front brake pads, 7,5 kilogramme gas cylinder, compressor, the woman’s driver’s licence, two tyres for a Nissan and one-tonne pickup truck upon leaving. Sunday News