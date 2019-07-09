Policeman caught red handed

By Tariroyashe Goredema

A Harare police officer was caught while trying to escape with unpaid food from PicknPay (Newlands) on Saturday.

The policeman (name withheld) could not explain his actions as he was caught on camera doing the act.

Some members of the public, who saw the man in the shop, claimed he had been loitering for a long time while holding the food.

Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he regretted any inconvenience that might have had been caused by one of the members of police force.

“The act has tarnished the image of police officers as they are required to teach people to desist from crime and lead by example.

“The matter is being solved and the correct measures will be taken into account.

“We do not condone any illegal acts or crime by members of the public as they will lead into thorough punishment,” said Ass Comm Nyathi. H-Metro