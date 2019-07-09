Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

FEATHERSTONE ACCIDENT LATEST: haulage driver faces 19 counts of culpable homicide

The driver of the haulage truck that recently encroached into the center lane and collided head-on with a commuter omnibus at Ngezi Bridge in Featherstone along the Harare-Beitbridge highway, killing 19 people, appeared at the Chivhu magistrates’ court over the weekend facing 19 counts of culpable homicide.

The haulage truck encroached into the center lane and collided head-on with a commuter omnibus at Ngezi Bridge in Featherstone along the Harare-Beitbridge highway, killing 19 people
Jeremiah Haisoswi (30) of Epworth appeared before Magistrate Miss Rufaro Panavanhu charged with causing the deaths of 19 passengers who were in the commuter omnibus that was travelling from Murambinda to Harare.

The haulage truck that Haisoswi was driving encroached onto the lane of the commuter omnibus, resulting in the crash.

Sixteen people died on the spot while three others died on admission at Chivhu Hospital.

Haisoswi was remanded out of custody on free bail to July 16 for trial. The Herald

