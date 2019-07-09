Buffalo Souljah in tiff with Ghanaian singer

By Kundai Marunya

South Africa-based multi award-wining dancehall artiste Buffalo Souljah, real name Thabani Ndlovu, has sparked what seems to be the biggest tiff between African reggae musicians.

Buffalo Souljah took to social media and “dethroned” Ghanaian dancehall singer Shatta Wale of the “King of African Dancehall” title ending with the two artistes exchanging words.

The two took to their war to the studio and churned out tunes aimed at outclassing each other.

Posting on his micro-blogging site Twitter, Buffalo Souljah, who has 10 continental awards, claimed that he was the true King of African dancehall. “Now Ghana youths tagged me about this. Let me make things clear, there is only one King of dancehall in Africa, Buffalo Souljah,” he tweeted.

“Even Shatta Wale knows that he is a King of Ghanaian Dancehall. We are not talking about Zimbabwe or Ghana but Africa check the demographics.”

Irked by Buffalo Souljah’s sentiments Shatta Wale dared him to drop the first “diss song”.

“Ghana, somebody should warn Buffalo Souljah that when I start I can’t stop. This nigga just wants a beef with me and I f***n love beef.

“If he is a man he should throw the shot first. I’m waiting,” tweeted Shatta Wale.

On Sunday Buffalo Souljah fired the first shots in new single “Ripshattawale.”In the song Buffalo Souljah claims to be marching on his rival’s home turf to take all his fans.

He described Shatta Wale as a minor in music. The song created a social media frenzy, with Shatta Wale responding with a song titled “Fool Boy.” Both songs are trending creating what dancehall music lovers have equated to Jamaica’s Sting where leading musicians settle their differences in music battles.

Clashes are common in dancehall music. Critics say the singers use clashes to shore up their popularity among fans. The Buffalo Souljah and Shatta Wale “beef” as the clashes are labelled is one of the biggest in the genre in Africa thus far. The Herald