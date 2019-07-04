Herentals targets top five

By Fiona Ruzha

Herentals have set themselves a target of finishing in the top five this season. The Students finished seventh last season and were the best team in Harare.

However, the team did not produce the desired results at the beginning of this season as they failed to collect maximum points in the three opening games against TelOne, ZPC Kariba and .Yadah

The Students are currently on position 10 with 15 points.

Speaking to H-Metro, Herentals manager Oliver Chirega said they will fight to reach their target.

“As a team we have been working very hard and definitely we will reach top five by the end of the season.

“We panicked in our first games but I believe now we are in the right track and we will definitely conquer,” he said.

Herentals will host Triangle this Saturday and Chirega said they will keep on fighting for positive results.

“We want to keep on fighting in our remaining games and restore the glory that we once had last season of being the best team in Harare.

“This will only be achieved if we keep focus and making sure we win all our games,” he said.

He also rubbished claims that his team has been engaging referees to influence results.

“We play football as it is and we don’t have time for anything of some sort.

“Our team plays better as we aim to achieve our target and referees do their job without our interference,” said Chirega. H-Metro