Mighty Warriors lagging behind

By Fiona Ruzha

Mighty Warriors coach Sithethelwe Sibanda reckons that they are behind in terms of their preparations ahead of the Cosafa Women’s Championship 2019.

Only 28 days are left to the tournament to come to life and the senior national football team has not begun preparations.

The tournament will be held from July 31 to August 11 in Port Elizabeth.

“We have not started the preparations and I have not received any communication from the office as far as when we will resume preparations.

“And of course we are behind considering that the last time the girls were in an international competition was the last Cosafa,” said Sibanda.

The women’s Premier League was resumed this year and Sibanda said it will help the players gear up for the tournament to a certain extent.

“It does help but to a certain extent because club and national team are two different levels of playing hence the need to prepare them to play at the highest level,” she said.

She also mentioned that they have not yet received any support in regard to the tournament.

“So far we haven’t received any support but maybe we would be at liberty to know when we get into camp.

“For now I don’t have any official communication from the office regarding anything to do with the tournament,” said Sibanda. H-Metro