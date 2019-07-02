Arsenal launch new retro 2019/20 home kit

Adidas Football and Arsenal yesterday launched a progressive new era for the London club for the upcoming English Premiership 2019/2020 campaign.

Revealing a fresh new home strip design that nods to the iconic adidas shirts of the past with a distinctively modern twist, the debut collection sets the tone for an innovative new partnership.

The all-new kit design for the 2019/20 season features a classic all-over red body, complimented by popping white sleeves and contrasting collar. The white high collar design is emblazoned with a central red stripe and black trimming. This design is repeated on both sleeves and the distinctive three stripes run across the shoulder in a bright white.

The 2019/20 home kit kicks off the brand-new partnership between adidas and Arsenal, which aims to push the club forward both on and off the pitch.

adidas Football General Manager Nick Craggs commented; “Arsenal has always had a unique culture that has seen them at the forefront of innovation, redefining the game, whilst staying true to their core values. We’re excited to be a part of that and, of course, delivering iconic kits that Arsenal fans love”.

Managing Director of Arsenal, Vinai Venkatesham, said, “adidas’ core values mirror ours, they’re progressive and innovative and their bold ambitions for the club and the partnership are aligned with our own. We’re excited to have adidas by our side as we continue to develop and push boundaries together both on and off the field, the Arsenal way”.

“The release is accompanied by a film ‘This is home’, which explores a timely and powerful message of inclusion; showing how first team players from around the world feel so at home in London and at Arsenal, they’ve become part of the fabric of the club and the community, adopting accents of North London and real Arsenal fans.” — AFP.