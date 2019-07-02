Missing girl found living with boyfriend

By Andile Tshuma

A form three pupil at Emakhandeni Secondary School in Bulawayo gave her family sleepless nights after she went missing for over a month only to be found cohabiting with her boyfriend’s friend.

The accused, Tinkler Chapepa (18), appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Gladmore Mushove charged with having sexual intercourse with a minor.

He was not asked to plead and the matter was remanded to 14 July.

Prosecuting, Mr Kenneth Shava said the complainant, a 15 year old girl, whose name cannot be revealed as she is a minor, went for a sleepover at her boyfriend’s friend place where she engaged in sexual intercourse with the friend, as they were both under the influence of alcohol.

She was reported missing by her family and search parties were dispatched at the school, neighbours and by the police.

“On April 18, 2019 in Magwegwe North suburb, Tinkler Chapepa unlawfully and intentionally had sexual intercourse with a minor,” said Mr Shava.

“At around 1PM, the complainant met with the accused and his friends at Choppies where they invited her into a car that a friend of the accused was driving,” said the prosecutor.

The court heard that the group left for Magwegwe North suburb where they started drinking beer. The driver of the vehicle left with Chapepa, leaving the complainant with her boyfriend and another man where they continued drinking beer.

At around 5PM, Chapepa allegedly returned from town where he had gone with the driver and asked to have sex with the complainant. She spent the night at the accused person’s house.

The court heard that the case came to light after the complainant went missing for a month. When located, she allegedly confessed everything to her grandmother.

It was not disclosed in court where she spent the rest of the month after she left her boyfriend’s friend’s house in the company of the group’s friend, allegedly employed at Mpilo Central Hospital. The Chronicle