CIO officer up for kidnap and robbery

By Mashudu Netsianda

A Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) operative and four accomplices allegedly kidnapped two suspected illegal forex dealers and hired people to attack them before robbing one of the victims of his car and cash in RTGS$ and foreign currency.

They allegedly bundled one of the victims into a boot of their car and drove to Harare.

Kudzanai Chiganze of Budiriro suburb in Harare allegedly ganged up with Joakim Jongwe and three others who were not identified in court papers and kidnapped Tonderai Gwaranda and Tawanda Chigudu both of Bulawayo and took them to Harare.

Chiganze appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi facing charges of assault, kidnapping and robbery.

He was remanded out of custody to July 22 for plea recording on RTGS$500 bail.

Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said on June 15 this year, Chigudu was at Bulawayo Athletics Club drinking when he was approached by Jongwe who indicated that he wanted to change his US dollars into RTGS$.

“Chigudu and Jongwe went outside where they met Chiganze who demanded to be escorted to Gwaranda’s house but Chigudu refused to comply,” said Mr Dlodlo.

The court heard that Chiganze and his accomplices dragged Chigudu and shoved him into their car and ordered him to give them directions as they drove to Gwaranda’s house.

Upon arrival at Gwaranda’s house, the accused person and his accomplices assaulted Chigudu and indiscriminately kicked him over the body several times as they demanded money.

“Jongwe demanded the vehicle registration book of a Honda Fit belonging to Gwaranda and out of fear the complainant’s wife gave him,” said Mr Dlodlo.

Gwaranda was dragged into the accused person’s car, a black Mercedes Benz while Chigudu was bundled into the boot of Gwaranda’s Honda Fit and they drove towards Harare.

“Along the way, the accused person stopped the car and shifted Chigudu from the boot to the rear passenger seat during which one of the suspects searched him and took US$200,” said Mr Dlodlo.

Upon reaching Kwekwe, Chiganze and his accomplices demanded money from the complainants to refuel the two cars and they complied.

They proceeded to Harare and upon arrival, the accused persons force-marched the two complainants to a pub in Budiriro suburb where they ordered patrons to assault Chigudu and Gwaranda.

Chiganze then ordered one of the patrons only identified as Kelvin to complete an affidavit form purporting that Gwaranda had sold his car to him.

Out of fear, Kelvin complied and appended his signature and he retained a copy of the completed affidavit form.

A report was made to the police leading to Chiganze’s arrest. The Chronicle