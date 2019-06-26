Sho Madjozi wins BET award for rural girls

South African rapper, Sho Madjozi, made Africa proud this past weekend when she walked away with the BET award for Best New International Artiste at an awards ceremony held in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The Tsonga supernova of Huku fame became the first South African female artiste to scoop this award, something she has described as a big victory for rural girls.

Regarded as one of the best performers in Africa, Madjozi beat international heavyweights Teni (Nigeria), Octavian (UK), Nesly (France), Jok’Air (France) and Headie One (UK) for the coveted and public-voted award.

A teary Sho Madjozi’s gong was handed over by Think Like a Man actor, Terrence J.

“For me, my story is a testament that you can be from any village in any forgotten part of the world and you can still be a superstar. For the girls that come from where I come from – Limpopo – you don’t have to change who you are to be big,” she said.

Later in the night, she shared a sweet moment with rapper Cardi B in which the US star rapper congratulated her over her win.

Local rapper AKA lost out to his “bestie” Burna Boy for Best International Act Award that was in the last two years, won by SA artistes DJ Black Coffee and Sjava.

The South Africans rubbed shoulders with Hollywood royalty such as John Legend, Tyler Perry, Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Mary J Blige and Taraji P Henson.

Big winners of the night included Childish Gambino, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Migos and the late Nipsey Hussle.

