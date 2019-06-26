Mahachi rescues die-hard Bosso supporter

By Descent Dube

Warriors’ winger Kudakwashe Mahachi, through his foundation, Mahachi Foundation, rescued a die-hard Highlanders supporter Melusi Khumalo from eviction after pledging to pay his rental arrears of $9 000.

The speedy winger is part of the squad in Egypt representing Zimbabwe at the Afcon finals and has pledged to pay the bill as soon as he lands from Egypt.

Khumalo, who is wheelchair bound, stays with his mother, who is also physically challenged.

They last paid their rentals in 2016.

Mahachi said it is his foundation’s responsibility to support the vulnerable.

“I’m being emotional right now because he was watching me when I grew up playing at Highlanders’ juniors and now I’m playing for the national team. As Mahachi Foundation it is our social responsibility to give love and support to people like Melusi (Khumalo),” Mahachi said.

The Orlando Pirates man launched the foundation at Ekuphumuleni Old People’s Home last month.

Mahachi (24) grew up in Bulawayo and started his football journey as a junior player at Highlanders before moving to Bantu Rovers where his senior career took off. He later joined Chicken Inn in 2013 and left the club the following year for South Africa.

“That’s what we do as a foundation. We may not have everything to make everyone happy, but we will try to put a smile on him and his mother. We would also like to thank people who went to give emotional support to him and his mother and may God bless them,” said Mahachi.

He said the gesture is out of love and a way of giving back to the community.

Mahachi Foundation chairman Mduduzi Ncube said they have reached an agreement with the landlord.

“He (Kuda Mahachi) heard the story when he was already in Egypt and he sent me as the chairman of the foundation to meet Melusi (Khumalo) and the owner of the accommodation,” said Ncube. The Chronicle