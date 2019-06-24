Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

PoliticsFeaturedNews

Mthuli, media in informal interface

23,244 0

By Fidelis Munyoro

Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube yesterday held an informal interaction with local and foreign journalists where he spoke on a wide range of issues prevailing in the country.

Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube (centre) is flanked by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa (right) and Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana during an informal interaction with the media in Harare. — Picture by John Manzongo
Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube (centre) is flanked by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa (right) and Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana during an informal interaction with the media in Harare. — Picture by John Manzongo

He spoke on economic issues ranging from the new currency, parallel market, Transitional Stabilisation Programme, legislation, energy crisis and debt, the surplus or eliminated deficit, and restoration of confidence, austerity measures, international deals and civil servants’ salaries.

Minister Ncube also had time to field questions from local and international journalists in an informal set-up.

Related Articles

Mnangagwa wants new currency in nine months

26,383 68

Hopewell Chin’ono: Finance Minister’s twitter antics reflect…

77,643 538

10 key questions you can ask Mthuli Ncube

56,150 59

Mthuli Ncube: An economy of values and aspirations

27,674 499

The interactive meeting, provided both Minister Ncube and journalists a platform to exchange notes on the situation obtaining in the country.

Minister Ncube said such informal engagements should continue as he finds them both constructive and instructive in the development of the economy and the nation at large.

The minister, who is expected to leave the country today for China on Government business, said a similar engagement will be held after he presents his mid-year Budget statement next month.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa and secretary Mr Nick Mangwana also attended the meeting.

Minister Mutsvangwa said she would arrange a similar platform for journalists to meet other ministers. The meeting was oversubscribed as journalists turned up in their numbers to meet the minister. The Herald

You might also like More from author