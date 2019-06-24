Tongaat gazettes retail sugar prices

By Natasha Kokai

Tongaat Hulett has gazetted recommended retail sugar prices for the commodity which is being overpriced.

The prices for brown sugar are $4,99 for 1kg, $9,98 for 2kg, $24,95 for 5kg and $49,90 for 10kg.

White sugar recommended prices are $5,22 for 1kg, $10,44 for 2kg, $26,10 for 5kg and $52,20 for 10kg.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Sugar Association (ZSA) assured the country that there are adequate sugar supplies and there is no need for panic buying.

In a statement recently, ZSA chairperson Mr Muchadeyi Masunda said that the country had sufficient sugar stocks to meet national requirements.

“As ZSA we urge all retailers and wholesalers to continue behaving responsibly.

“We also advise our valued customers that the industry will continue to deliver sugar nationwide to meet normal domestic requirements,” he said. The Herald