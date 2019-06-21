New ZBCtv talk show Malaika focuses on women

By Bongani Ndlovu

A new television talk show, Malaika, which screens on ZBCtv, tackles challenges faced by African women at home and society from a Christian perspective.

It airs every Saturday at 5.30PM.

Season one of the 28-minute talk show is in its third episode this week.

Malaika is presented by Rosemary Tyatya alongside a panel comprising co-hosts Zodwa Mhlophe, Jackie Mlambo and Audrey Hardy.

It is produced by Church Team Ministries International.

One of the panel hosts, Zodwa, said Malaika was targeting Christian women mostly in Southern Africa.

“Malaika focuses on southern Africa as a whole and seeks to bring real life facts and issues pertaining to Christians in the particular region.

“The talk show is a tool to set women free from the bondage of tradition and culture that is limiting them from experiencing their true freedom in Jesus Christ,” said Zodwa.

She said Malaika was established two years ago out of the need to engage on issues that were taboo for women in African society.

“Topics that are tackled are mostly taboo within the church and are not freely spoken about. Malaika came about to uncover all these things and bring the word of Jesus Christ to somehow help those that are struggling in those different matters and are afraid to speak out or ask questions. In turn, this will bring awareness to the church leaders and pastors about those underlying matters so that the church of God can know the truth,” said Zodwa.

This week, the Malaika panel will discuss the topic: “Why is Sexual Purity so Important”. Previous episodes tackled “How to Choose the Right Spouse” and “How to be Content in Singlehood”. On some episodes there is a guest who shares her experiences and how she overcame them.

Zodwa said the talk show will spread its wings to other Southern African countries such as Zambia, Namibia, Malawi and Botswana in the near future.

Repeats of the talk show can be watched on video sharing site YouTube on the Malaika TV channel. Besides ZBCtv, Malaika airs on TBN Mzansi on Kwese TV Channel 810. The Chronicle