Suicide at Luveve High

By Kudzai Chikiwa

A cook at Luveve High School in Bulawayo has been found hanging in his house at the school compound in a suspected case of suicide.

Xolani Mpofu (30) allegedly hanged himself from the roof trusses using a black electricity cord on Monday evening.

Bulawayo acting provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm that we are investigating a case of sudden death where a worker at Luveve High School was found hanging from roof trusses in a house at the school compound,” she said.

Asst Insp Msebele said Mpofu’s friend and co-worker, who is a security guard at the school, got worried when he was not answering his mobile phone and decided to go to his house to check.

“The doors were locked and the security guard ended up breaking in only to find Mpofu hanging from the roof trusses. He then alerted school authorities who reported to the police. Police did not find any suicide note,” she said.

Mpofu’s body was taken to Mpilo Central Hospital for post-mortem.

Asst Insp Msebele urged members of the public to go for counselling when facing any problems.

Bulawayo acting Provincial Education Director Mrs Olicah Kaira said her Ministry was saddened by the death of one of its employees.

She said the incident left teachers and learners traumatised.

“This is a very sad development which we never expected. Our teachers and learners are traumatised and as a Ministry we will engage psychologists to render counselling services to the school so that they can manage to cope with this incident,” Mrs Kaira said.

She said the school managed to track Mpofu’s relatives who live in Nkayi.

“We checked for contact details in his mobile phone and managed to get hold of his mother,” Mrs Kaira said. The Chronicle