Selmor, Mangwenya combine forces

By Kimberley Majange

United Kingdom bound Selmor Mtukudzi is set to hold a farewell show on June 28 at Food Nest housed at LongCheng Plaza.

Selmor said her joint show with Diana “Mangwenya” Samkange was the proper way to bid farewell to her fans who have been loyal to her before and after her late father Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi’s death.

Tuku died on January 23 aged 66.

His death has not deterred Selmor from carrying the fire burning as the diva has been endorsed by Tuku’s fans both locally and abroad.

Owing to her growing appeal, Selmor has been invited to the UK for a series of shows in July.

And she decided to engage Mangwenya for a send-off bira at LongCheng Plaza.

“We are humbled by the support we are getting from oversees, it is a great opportunity for us to showcase our music there,” said Selmor publicist, Reginald Chapfunga.

The publicist said they were looking forward to the farewell gig where they are set to meet old and new fans. H-Metro