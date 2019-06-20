POTRAZ boss charges dropped

By Zvikomborero Parafini

The State yesterday dropped its charges against Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority boss Gift Machengete before plea.

The trial was set to kick start yesterday before prosecutor Micheal Reza handed over a letter to regional magistrate Hosea Mujaya informing him of the intention of the State to withdraw the charges before plea.

Subsequently, Mujaya dismissed Machengete from coming to court.

Follow ups at the Clerk of Court revealed that the State is now intending to charge Potraz and not Machengete in his personal capacity as the letter from which the allegations arose was written in his official position as Director General not his personal capacity.

Machengete was facing a charge of inducing the procuring entity to engage in procurement by contravening the public procurement and disposal of public asset regulations. H-Metro