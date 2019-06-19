‘Usiphatheleni’ loses over US$6k in car break in

By Nqobile Tshili

A Bulawayo man (36) allegedly lost US$6 000 and R150 000 among other cash denominations to thieves who broke into his car in the city centre.

Mr Bongiya Gomba from Mpopoma suburb who is suspected to be an illegal money changer lost the money on Saturday at about 1:30PM.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the theft case.

“A 36-year-old male adult lost R150 000, US$6 000, RTGS$1 000 and BWP4 600 to thieves on 15th June 2019 around 1330 hours, at corner JM Nkomo street and 3rd Avenue, Bulawayo. The unknown accused person(s) broke the window of a parked Honda Fit vehicle and stole a black bag containing the money,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He reiterated the police warning that members of the public should avoid keeping large sums of money in their cars or homes as it exposes them to criminals.

“We are also appealing for information which might lead to the arrest of the culprit(s) in this matter,” he said.

It is not clear where Gomba got the money as he allegedly told cops that he was not employed.

Suspected illegal money changers have become easy targets for thieves and armed robbers as they are known for always being in possession of huge amounts of money.

In April, seven suspected armed robbers allegedly raided an illegal money changer at his home in Bulawayo before torturing him into revealing where he had hidden cash.

The suspects allegedly got away with US$5 930, RTGS $1 500, R33 800, two cell phones and two cars – a Honda Fit and Toyota Hiace.

Mkhululi Ndlovu (28) and Shepherd Ndlovu (29), whose five accomplices are still at large, allegedly wore balaclavas and gloves when they robbed Mr Tasara Muzvarigwa (38) from Pelandaba suburb.

Both Mkhululi and Shepherd have appeared in court and their trial continues next week. The Chronicle