Jah Prayzah, Vabati cement alliance

By Taonga Nyemba

Award- winning Vabati VaJehovah has finally dropped the new music video for the song Fambai Naro featuring Jah Prayzah.

The beautiful video, which was expertly done in all departments – scripting, editing, lighting and wardriope– will be launched today around mid-morning on Yotube.

In an interview with H-Metro, Vabati VaJehovah spokesperson – Richard Magaya –could not hide their elation after they successfully completed.

It was directed by Blaqs and most scenes were shot at Lake Chivero and its environs.

Magaya he said all went well through the God’s hand and grace.

“If not for God’s hand we could have not reached this far.

“We had monetary challenges but we managed to surpass those because there are a number of people who vowed to help us through.

“Most importantly if not for God’s intervention tingadai tisina kusvika patava,” said Magaya.

The Vabati VaJehovah leader said they look forward to working with Jah Prayzah in future projects.

“Jah Prayzah contributed much in this project, we have learnt a lot from him and we look forward to working with him in future.

“He has been a fan of our music so it is easy engaging with him,” he said.

The video, which took two weeks being shot, will be available on Vabati VaJehovah social media platforms today.

“The video is now on our social media platform that’s were our fans can get to watch our video,” he said.

Magaya said they are working on a collabo with a South African artiste which will be a surprise for their fans.

“We have a collaboration coming with a South Africa based artiste, it is going to be a surprise and we will not reveal the name,” said Magaya. H-Metro