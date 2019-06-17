Triplets mum seeks help

By Shalom Manguni

An Epworth woman who gave birth to triplets is appealing for help from well-wishers after finding it difficult to fend for the newly born.

The woman, Mercy Njukuya said her husband is a vendor and the earnings are not sufficient for the babies.

“Their father is a vendor and due to economic hardships it is now difficult to cater for all their needs considering the fact we have other children besides them.

“They need diapers every day and we can’t afford; I really need help

“Mukaka havasi kuguta vari three, so there is need for other supplements and we can’t afford,” she said.

She added:

“We had properly saved for the upkeep of children but it’s now hard, price hikes every day, zvavakutiremera.” H-Metro