Lady Chevrons for Ireland

By Fiona Ruzha

Zimbabwe women cricketers coach Adam Chifo said the emphasis ahead of the Ireland tour is to stick to their game plan.

The Lady Chevrons are in their second week of preparations ahead of the Ireland tour end of this month and they will head straight to Netherlands for another one.

In Ireland, Zimbabwe will play three One Day Internationals and three Twenty20 while in Netherlands it’s just five Twenty20.

This tours will help the Lady Chevrons prepare for the the ICC Women’s Qualifier to be held in Scotland from August 31 to September 7.

Chifo said the preparations are going on so well and the girls are in good shape.

“We are in the second week of preparations and everything is going on so smoothly.

“We are mainly focusing on ODls and T20s and we are making sure that we play one ODI and one T20 every week of practice and then the other days we work on techniques.

“I believe if we continue practicing this way we will not have any challenges during our tours as well as the Global Qualifier,” he said.

He added:

“The emphasis is mainly to stick to our game plan because that’s what is important.

“If they fail to do just that, it means all our hard work would have been in vain.

“We want better results at the Qualifier and that can only be achieved if we continue with our kind of play.”

Chifo also mentioned that the girls had enough rest after their qualification to the Global.

“All I can say is that the girls had a complete and at the same active rest because they are showing good energy and the spirit of fighting and it is my hope that this will continue,” he said.

All-rounder Anesu Mushangwe is not part of the preparations for she is in England for the Women’s Super League.

“Anesu will not be part of our preparations because she is in England but she will be joining us in Ireland.”H-Metro