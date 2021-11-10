Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

SportsNews

Lady Chevrons crash to eight-wicket defeat

By Eddie Chikamhi

Zimbabwe women’s national cricket team suffered a batting malfunction which led to a crashing eight-wicket defeat by Bangladesh in the first match of the One Day International series at Queens Sports Club today.

Zimbabwe Women's Cricket team dubbed the Lady Chevrons (Picture via Zimbabwe Women's Cricket team on Twitter)
The hosts were put in to bat first after losing the toss and were cleaned out for a meagre total of 48 runs. The visitors wrapped up the match well before lunch despite losing two wickets in the chase.

Fargana Hoque (11) and Rumana Ahmed took the tourists home in this easy chase.

Zimbabwe’s batters were overwhelmed by their more experienced opponents, with Precious Marange (17) the only one to score a double digit score earlier on.

The Bangladeshi bowlers had their job done in 23.2 overs. There were three wickets apiece for the bowling trio of Jahanara Alam, Salma Khatun and Nahida Akter.

Bangladesh lead the three-match series 1-0. Both teams are using the series as the final preparations for the upcoming ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2021 to be hosted in Harare. The Herald

