City fry Chicken

By Veronica Gwaze

Ishmael Wadi continued with his fine scoring form when he grabbed one of two goals that that helped Harare City upstage fancied Chicken Inn in a Castle Lager Premiership tie at Luveve yesterday.

Veteran Kuda Musharu grabbed the other as the Sunshine Boys continued with their revival story which last week left coach Mark Harrison wondering where this team had bene in the opening nine weeks of the season.

This was after Wadi had scored a hat-trick as Harare City buried Hwange at Rufaro last week.

It took him 25 minutes to find the target and settle the visitors’ nerves yesterday with Wadi finishing of a flick by Musharu off a Takudzwa Chimwemwe throw in.

Musharu then made sure of the visitors win when struck with a header 10 minutes later.

Yet the hosts had a chance to draw level when the Premiership’s leading scorer Clive Augusto latched onto a pass from Valentine Kadonzvo but his effort went slightly over the bar.

In the second half Harare took the foot off the pedal and found themselves playing a more defensive game leaving Martin Vengesayi as a lone striker. After 80 minutes Chicken Inn failed to utilise the several chances they got to fall to unforced errors also failing to capitalise after other title contenders were held by their rivals.

An elated Harrison praised his men “for sticking to the game plan’’.

“The boys did well, they dug deep, shaped very well and as well defended the box perfectly well. Had we utilised our chances, we could have scored even 3 or 4 in the first half,’’ Harrison said.

The Sunshine Boys however finished the game with 10 men after

Jerry Chipangura was expelled for a second bookable offence in the 56th minute.

“It’s just a shame, I thought the game was ruined by the referee’ s decision in sending off Jerry but well it was a good game and after that we had to defend the box as much as we could,” he said.

Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas was a disappointed man.

Antipas said his team failed to put their act together in the first half which cost them.

“We did not play well in the first half, they kept the ball more than us and played faster than us but come second half we were a little more composed but unfortunately we could not convert.

“The reaction was poor and look at the goals, two set pieces we weren’t well enough and we deserved to get punished but above all, we missed Chipunza much because he is a force in the midfield,” said Antipas. Sunday Mail.