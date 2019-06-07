Djokovic to face Thiem for final spot

Novak Djokovic reached his ninth Roland Garros semi-final yesterday, sweeping past Alexander Zverev to keep his bid to become just the second man to hold all four Slams at the same time twice firmly on track.

Top seed and world number one Djokovic won 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 and will face Austrian fourth seed Dominic Thiem in what will be his 35th Grand Slam semi-final.

Thiem defeated Russia’s Karen Khachanov 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.

Results from the 12th day of the French Open on Thursday (x denotes seeding):

Men: Quarter-finals — Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Alexander Zverev (GER x5) 7-5, 6-2, 6-2

Dominic Thiem (AUT x4) bt Karen Khachanov (RUS x10) 6-2, 6-4, 6-2

Women: Quarter-finals: Ashleigh Barty (AUS x8) bt Madison Keys (USA x14) 6-3, 7-5

Amanda Anisimova (USA) bt Simona Halep (ROM x3) 6-2, 6-4 . — AFP.