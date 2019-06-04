Nakamba’s Afcon dream

By Blessing Malinganiza

Warriors defender Marvelous Nakamba believes they will go far in the AFCON tournament which starts this month in Egypt.

Zimbabwe are playing the opener on June 21 against the hosts.

Nakamba says his team mates are made up of quality and are aiming for silverware in the tournament.

“We will give everything to stay there, every day until the last day.

“We will just try our best and pray to God for the best results. With the quality of the team l think we have time to push ourselves and to prepare.

“We have good players in the team, we’ve been pushing and helping each other to be the best.

”And I think we can achieve our goal,” he said.

The Club Brugge star joined camp in Durban on Sunday evening, started training yesterday has promised the better version of him in this year’s AFCON.

He was part of 2017’s squad in Gabon and says they now have experience and will rectify mistakes made in previous editions.

“So far so good, my first day in camp and the moral is high.

“The guys are pushing each other and also we are giving in everything to prepare well for the tournament.”

Nakamba has never played in any Cosafa tournament and this year will be his first if he is to be part of the team to play against Zambia tomorrow.

”In football each game is important for players so we take every game as it comes, of course Afcon is bigger than Cosafa but we are trying to prepare ourselves for everything.

“Personally l always try to give my best every time when given an opportunity to play.

And l pray to God to keep on to help me give everything to help my nation,” he said.

Nakamba has promised not to disappoint the fans.

“As a player it’s an honor to represent your country and we are representing the nation.

“We have to give our all for the people supporting us back home, they believe in us so we just need to give them something to smile about.

“And I think we can achieve our goal there last time, we saw what was there.

"And I think we just need to go there and do our best and hoping for a positive results.