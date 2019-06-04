Donovan downplays Jackson rift

By Snodia Mikiri

Chicken Inn goalkeeper Donovan Bernard has downplayed claims that he disrespects his captain Moses Jackson following several alternations in their 3-1 win over CAPS United on Sunday.

The duo has been seen exchanging words on a number of games in what others attributed to bringing their backline to order.

Jackson usually partners Guide Goddard on the heart of the defense.

While reports from the Gamecocks camp are Donovan disrespects the seasoned defender, he rubbished the claims saying they are actually good friends off the pitch.

“We are very close off the pitch with Moses. We hear each other well, he is my friend.

“I have enough respect for him,” said Donovan.

Donovan, who is the least conceding goalkeeper in the league so far, said he does ‘not respect’ anyone on the pitch.

He has six clean sheets from ten games.

He said his agenda is to safeguard the interests of the team and his actions were best for business of the day.

“What happens off the pitch stays off the pitch. I don’t respect anyone when I am in the game.

“They also don’t respect me on the pitch, it’s all about doing what is best for the team. Yes we had our tense moments during the game but that was that.

“After the final whistle blows we are back to being good buddies,” he said.

Donovan said he prioritises what is best for the team. “When I am at work the mission is simple, I have to keep a clean sheet in every game, that is what I am paid to do and I have to make sure I deliver.

“I can’t sit here and smile when someone is threatening to ruin my game plan, which is to avoid conceding at all costs.

“If he makes a mistake I have to do whatever I can so that he knows that he made a mistake and rectify in the future.

Chicken Inn are leading the standings on a superior goal difference over CAPS United with 22 points. H-Metro