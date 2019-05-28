Honda Fit crew caught on CCTV ‘robbing’ nurse

By Sharon Buwerimwe

A pirate Honda Fit crew in Bulawayo allegedly robbed a nurse at knife point and was arrested after being captured on CCTV shopping with her ATM card at a supermarket.

Methembe Sibanda (18), Peace Moyo (25) and Ndabezinhle Nxumalo (29) allegedly robbed a United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) nurse aide, Ms Ronica Zhou (47), of her handbag that had particulars worth RTGS $128.

The trio pleaded not guilty to robbery before Bulawayo magistrate, Ms Ulukile Muleya.

They were remanded in custody to today for sentence.

The prosecutor, Mr Nathan Marime, told the court that on June 29, 2018 around 9:10PM, Ms Zhou boarded a white Honda Fit at corner Robert Mugabe and 12th Avenue.

“She requested to be dropped at her place of residence at Cambridge Crescent, Hillcrest,” he said. The driver drove along Matopos Road but later changed the route, the court heard.

Ms Zhou sensed danger and asked why they were going in a direction opposite to her home and the gang threatened to kill her.

Mr Marime said the trio drove towards the CSC gate where they assaulted Ms Zhou while threatening to stab her with a knife.

They forced her to surrender her handbag and disclose the PIN to her ATM card.

“The handbag had her ATM card which they used to buy groceries, her nursing uniform and three counter books,” he said.

The gang pushed Ms Zhou out of the car and drove away with Ms Zhou’s property worth RTGS $128.

The trio was arrested after they were caught on CCTV cameras shopping for groceries at a city shop. The Chronicle