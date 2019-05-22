Actor dumps Wenera for BV Labien Musica

ByEdwin Nhukarume

Former Wenera actor Lloyd “Asalif” Boora has dumped the soapie to manage rhumba outfit BV Labien Musica.

Boora said he has found a new trade in the form of managing artistes and he felt BV Labien Musica need a revival in the genre.

“I have left acting in the Wenera soap because I have a task to manage the group BV Labien Musica.

“The group called me to help them since they know me as someone who once worked with Gary Tight.

“I could not refuse their offer because I feel the group needs to be up there at the top in the music industry,” said Boora.

BV Labien Musica has more than a decade in the music industry and they are yet to experience their breakthrough. Boora, however, believes he will help the outfit to become a big name.

Boora said his experience with Gary Tight, Mannex and a dance group called Amanandos gave him the belief that he can help BV Labien Musica.

“I once managed a dance group called Amanandos and worked with Gary Tight and Mannex not as their manager, but I helped them with some needs in the music industry.

“BV Labien Musica has a lot of potential and I hope I can resurrect their career.

“I want to help them to get their breakthrough which they are still to experience in more than 15 years in their musical journey,” said Boora.

“At the moment we are currently working on a single.

“We are still to come up with the title and the date of release.

“And I will be working on trying to modify their sound to a modern one, hence I will be working with Oskid in the forthcoming projects,” he added.

BV Labien Musica has seven albums to their credit namely Operation Chamangwana released in 2003, Kumba Handiende (2005), Dzikama Label Chete (2007), Mwana Wako (2010), Kechi One (2012), Labien @15 (2015) and Ndosaka Extended Play (2018). The Chronicle