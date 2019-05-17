Let’s stick to our roots: Chipanga

By Taonga Nyemba

Musician Hosiah Chipanga reckons African countries need to get back to their roots following the tragic Cyclone Idai.

The 67-year-old, who is currently in Mutare after harvesting his crops, said it was high time people return to their roots to avoid natural disasters.

“Takakohwa zvirinane asi hazvienzane nemamwe makore, takavhiringwidzwa neCyclone Idai.

“Tinozongoitawo hedu inonzi apunyaira haashaye musodzi,” said Chipanga.

Chipanga, who is known for his comic yet hard-hitting lyrics, said he was really saddened by how the cyclone happened and how it claimed the lives of a number of people.

“The cyclone was a shocker, zvinhu zvinorwadza its nature but zvinhu zvisina kutambirika.

“Hatina kunge tazvitarisira kunzvimbo dzinowanda mvura seMutare, directly I did not lose any relative but I lost distant relatives.

“I was really hurt,” he said.

The Kwachu Kwachu hit-maker said people had to get back to their roots as Africans so that such tragedies could be prevented.

“Panotoda homework these disasters, we need to get back to our roots.

“You won’t be surprised to know that those who are spiritual knew of the disaster but because they have been phased out hapana chatinozoziva.

“Tinovada vanhu ava, azvichada mabook zvimwe zvacho we need guidance within our heritage, kwete zema zvake mazvake,” said Chipanga.

The gifted and controversial musicians said he is working on song for the Cyclone victims and he is working on his 28th album.

“I’m working on a song which I’m polishing up for the Cyclone Idai victims.

“Come June vanhu vanodzirwa chete I will be dropping album rangu rechi 28,” he said.

Chipanga said piracy was not a challenge to him but rather, airplay has been a major challenge to him ever since he came into the scene.

“To me piracy is not a challenge because those guys who burn our disks, they get us audience so I cannot say it is a challenge to me.

“Pama sai sai apa ndipo pane nyaya, people think I will be mocking kana kutuka munhu nemusic yaangu but chandenge ndichiita kuraiira kuti nyika igadziriswe,” said Chipanga. H-Metro