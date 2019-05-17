Chawapiwa ready to meet idol

By Blessing Malinganiza

Because of his pace, fans and team mates nicknamed him Mo Salah. Even from his social media statuses he cannot hide his admiration of Liverpool golden boot winner and African footballer of the year, Mohammed Salah.

Add his hairstyle and Talent Chawapiwa becomes the Warriors version of Mo Salah.

The Warriors winger meets his idol in the AFCON opener in Egypt and says he will throw idolatry aside and find a way to play against him.

“Hazvitaurike, it feels great you know rubbing shoulders with someone you always post all the time.

“When I face him I think I will fulfill my duties, what is required of me as a player. But I think I will have one or two words with him after the match,” he said.

The Amazulu’s star played in the qualifiers and is set to make his debut in the AFCON tournament.

“It’s a great feeling to be part of the squad. AFCON is the African World Cup so I am so excited about it.

“I want to know how it feels.

Chawapiwa, who is part of Coach Sunday Chidzambwa’s provisional squad, says he is looking to add value to the team.

“I look forward to play and put an effort. In preparation for this tournament I have been working hard at my team.

“When I played my last game for the national team, the coaches told me what l needed to work on. So I have been trying to improve myself and work on my weaknesses.

“I tried to make sure that I am well equipped for camp. I don’t want to miss any match because there will also be opportunities because scouts and other coaches will be watching” he said.

Zimbabwe are in Group A with the host, Uganda and DR Congo. Warriors play the opening against Egypt on June 21.

“I think we are in a tough group but we want to win the cup.

“Playing the hosts is not an easy job and we are also playing Uganda who are doing well.”

Zimbabwe played DR Congo in the qualifiers and got four points from them, they will be facing them again at AFCON but Chawapiwa does not think it’s an advantage,

“We are facing DR Congo they will be tougher since we got four points from them in the qualifiers.

“Playing them is going to be tough because they will use a different approach, they know we humiliated them so they want their revenge.

“They underrated us and we beat them so they don’t want any surprises, so it will be like playing a final, he said.

He added:

“I know that we will be more prepared because now things have changed. We are now able to assess how our opponents are playing.

“We also have analysts who will help us prepare.”

Chawapiwa has promised victory in Egypt.

“I believe that if we beat the teams in our group, we are able to win the tournament because our group has the toughest teams.

“I am hopeful that we are able to come up with a good result. I know that we haven’t gone past group stages since we qualified but I want to promise people that this AFCON will be better.

“We want to make people happy and proud of our nation,” he said. H-Metro