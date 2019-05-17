Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Trevor Noah trends as Julius Malema responds to ‘genocide’ jab

By Cebelihle Bhengu |Timeslive|

EFF leader Julius Malema has responded to comments by Trevor Noah, saying the comedian “must not be used”.

Julius Malema and Trevor NoahMalema was speaking during an EFF media briefing on Thursday. He was responding to a clip on The Daily Show in which Noah compared Malema to US president Donald Trump.

“We love Trevor Noah. We will continue to laugh at his jokes, he is our brother, he is doing well. He is entitled to his opinions, he must refuse to be used. Trevor Noah can say anything he wants about me. So many things were said about me. He doesn’t know me.”

The clip was removed from The Daily Show’s social media accounts, but continues to be shared on social media.

Twitter was divided on Noah’s comments, with some saying he was promoting false stereotypes, while others said he was a comedian and also poked fun at other politicians, including former president Jacob Zuma.

