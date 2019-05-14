Robber ‘rapes’ shopkeeper

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A man from Gwanda has been arrested after he allegedly broke into a shop, raped the shopkeeper before stealing $45 and property worth $200.

Vincent Dube of Kafusi Village was not asked to plead when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Miss Lerato Nyathi, facing rape and robbery charges.

He was remanded in custody to May 20.

Prosecuting, Miss Ethel Mahachi said Dube raided Bambazonke Shop at Simbuka Business Centre on May 14 last year in the middle of the night.

“On 14 May 2018 at around 6PM, the complainant closed the shop and locked the doors before retiring to her bedroom which is within the shop. During the night the complainant heard some movements outside the shop and when she woke up she heard someone trying to open the back door of the shop which was locked,” said Miss Mahachi.

“The complainant screamed but no one came to her aid. Dube forcibly opened a window to the shop and gained entry. He grabbed the complainant and dragged her outside the shop into the darkness.

“The complainant screamed for help but Dube produced a knife and threatened to stab her if she continued making noise. Dube pushed the complainant to the ground and raped her.”

Miss Mahachi said after raping her, Dube dragged the complainant back into the shop and ordered her to give him all the cash that she had.

She said Dube took $45 cash, a black amplifier, two pairs of North Star shoes and a Samsung cell phone all valued at $200 and fled.

Miss Mahachi said the matter was reported to the police and Dube was arrested following investigations.

She said the police recovered the stolen property from Dube’s house but the money was missing.

“The complainant was summoned to the police station where she positively identified the recovered property as hers. Dube was later apprehended by members of the public who found him driving stolen donkeys,” Miss Mahachi said.

He was surrendered to the police. The Chronicle