Jah Signal targets BAA nomination

By Mthabisi Tshuma

Fast-rising Zimdancehall artiste Jah Signal who staged a stellar performance at the MSU Main Campus in Gweru over the weekend, says he wants a Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) nomination.

The musician who has been outshining established artistes in the industry at most shows, failed to earn a spot in this year’s Outstanding Arts Personality from outside Bulawayo category which has big names in the industry in the form of Oskido, Winky D and Jah Prayzah.

Towards the end of last year and the beginning of this year, Jah Signal was constantly in Bulawayo performing due to public demand.

All the shows were well attended showing that he has become a darling of the city revellers.

It is this support that has made him want to be part of the BAAs.

“The support we’ve been receiving from Bulawayo is amazing. In a period of six months we had more than seven shows which were marketed in a day or so but attracted full houses.

“The Swaah family is now working flat out to meet the BAA requirements for the outside of Bulawayo artistes’ category next year,” Jah Signal, through his manager, Hillary ‘Punchline’ Mutake said.

"We're working on our Singles Vol 2 Collection which is called Jah Signal and Friends which will be out towards the end of the year."