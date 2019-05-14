Knives out for ‘thieving’ headmaster

By Lawrence Chitumba

Parents at Ran Mine Primary School in Bindura are up in arms against the school headmaster, Mr Mathias Dave Kachiko, saying they are not comfortable with him running the school following his recent conviction for criminal abuse of office and theft of US$2 428 which he committed while he was stationed at Muchapondwa Primary School.

The parents have threatened to march to the provincial education offices demanding his removal from the school if the matter is not handled properly.

“We are not comfortable with having a fraudster administrating our finances. We are calling upon the relevant Government authorities, particularly the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and the Public Service Commission, to look into the matter as we are planning to march to the provincial education offices to demand his removal if the matter is not handled properly,” they said.

Kachiko was handed a 12-month jail sentence for criminal abuse of duty as a public officer by Bindura magistrate, Ms Moreblessing Makati.

Two months were suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence in the next five years.

Six months were suspended on condition that he repays Muchapondwa Primary School’.

The remaining four months were also suspended on condition that he performs 140 hours of community service at Kambira Primary School.

On the theft charges, he was sentenced to two months’ imprisonment or an alternative $200 fine and to restitute the school a total of US$95.

Prosecutor Ms Maria Patience Chair said sometime during the year 2013 and at Muchapondwa Primary School, Kachiko did not follow the proper procedure in purchasing 21 computers for the school.

The school was made to rent the 21 computers instead of purchasing them resulting in it losing US$2 333.

She said on October 14, 2016 at the same school he misappropriated US$95 that was meant to buy a rocking chair.