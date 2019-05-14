Pfumbidzai‘s club faces uncertain future

By Eddie Chikamhi

Warriors defender Ronald Pfumbidzai faces an uncertain future with his South African club Bloemfontein Celtics who might not return to the Absa Premiership next season because of a crippling financial crisis.

Pfumbidzai missed the final game of the season against AmaZulu at the weekend as he headed back home where he needs to concentrate on the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations after a long and tiring season.

The defender is expected to be among the group of players in the Warriors training squad to be announced by national team coach Sunday Chidzambwa this afternoon.

The former CAPS United man was at Rufaro on Sunday watching the league game between Yadah and Dynamos, just 24 hours after his teammates had defied the odds and confirmed a top eight finish with a 3-1 victory over AmaZulu.

However, it has not been rosy at his club.

The season ended with their players on strike after the team downed tools in solidarity with the club’s staff members who had gone for three months without getting their salaries.

Club owner Max Chabalala’s financial woes have been well documented and this is not the first time the Celtics players have been up in arms over unpaid dues.

Reports from South Africa suggested that former PSL side Ajax Cape Town could have emerged as the front-runners to land the franchise.

Despite the woes at his club, Pfumbidzai is set to play a key role for Zimbabwe at the AFCON finals in Egypt set for next month.

Warriors coach Chidzambwa is likely to split his training squad for the two tournaments.

The COSAFA Cup will be from May 25 to June 8 in South Africa and Zimbabwe are the defending champions.

Then, the AFCON tournament in Egypt begins two weeks after the COSAFA Cup.

While the home-based players and fringe national team players are likely to make up the bulk of the COSAFA tournament, chances are that Chidzambwa will stick with the core of the squad that was involved in the qualifying campaign for his AFCON squad.

Team manager Wellington Mpandare yesterday said the Warriors coach was still looking at his options since there is still a month before the June 10 CAF deadline for submission of squads for the continental football jamboree.

“The coach has identified his men and we are busy finalising the squad. Whether we are going to have one enlarged squad or two separate groups, that’s what we are still working on.

“But, it looks like we may have separate squads since we have secured an international friendly match against Nigeria on the day the final of the COSAFA Cup will take place.

“So, it will be tricky if our boys make it to the final. It was going to be ideal to wait until after the COSAFA tournament before announcing the final AFCON squad,” said Mpandare.

Apart from Bidvest Wits striker Terrence Dzvukamanja, who is recovering from a hamstring knock, the majority of the players are fit for selection.

Warriors assistant coach, Rahman Gumbo, is also being head-hunted by Malawi side Wanderers who want him to help them take on champions Bullets who are coached by Callisto Pasuwa.

Gumbo has coached the team, and taken them to the league championship in Malawi, before. The Herald