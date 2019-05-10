Calvin Madula’s BAAs dream come true

By Tonderai Zvimba

Actor and model, Calvin Madula, who has been nominated for the Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) in the Outstanding Film/TV Actor category says this is a dream come true for him.

Madula who has been nominated for his role on EzakoMatshelela, is up against Prince Lupahla from the same production.

He said being recognised for something he loves doing which is acting, was a bonus as his dream from a tender age was to become an actor.

Madula said over the years he has worked hard because his ambition is to become one of the best actors in the city.

“Being recognised for doing something that you love is amazing and it’s confirmation that dreams indeed do come true. To be where I am today is as a result of working hard and this nomination is confirmation of this hard work,” Madula said.

Reflecting on his acting career, Madula said he got his first acting role in 2017.

“I was cast for a minor role in a short film named The Envelope. I was excited to act in front of a professional camera for the first time. It was through this short film that I met Thembelihle Moyo who later cast me in EzakoMatshelela, a ZBC drama,” he said.

Besides these two productions, he has featured in theatre play Everybody’s Talking, soapie Hotel Khumalo, Burning Altars and Dlala Ngamla.

Madula said he had many projects people should look out for.

“Big things are coming. I’m involved in a number of productions that include drama series and feature films. I’m excited about a new film called $400 that I featured in and will be premiering soon.”

The 25-year-old actor said other than acting, he is also passionate about modelling. The runway model who trained at Sarah Mpofu’s Fingers Academy and was nominated for the Zimbabwe Models’ Awards said:

“Acting has always been my first love but I’m very passionate about modelling too. It’s however, never easy balancing both but fortunately, it’s been a different case with me because my modelling life hasn’t been as busy compared to acting. So I’ve been able to juggle both without any difficulties,” he said. The Chronicle