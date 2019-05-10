We’ve got this, Zifa told

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Highlanders have said the suspension of two executive committee members is being dealt with in strict accordance with the club’s internal regulations and there was no need for Zifa to be worried.

Bosso said this in response to a letter from the national association seeking explanation for the sanctioning of vice-chairman Modern Ngwenya and secretary-general, Israel Moyo, last week.

Ngwenya and Moyo were suspended for rejecting the renewal of chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube’s contract.

The club’s board viewed their action as defiance of the human resources committee recommendation to renew the CEO’s contract over litigation fears.

“We refer to your letter dated 7 May, 2018 and further to the telephone discussion between the writer and the Zifa president on the same date, we write to advise that the issue of our suspended executive committee members is pending before our disciplinary tribunal in terms of our constitution.

“It is therefore inappropriate for us to prematurely discuss it at this stage.

“Accordingly I encourage you to be patient and allow due process to take its course, whose outcome shall be publicised.

“Indeed you may want to know that everything concerning the suspended members is being dealt with strictly according to our internal regulations, in particular the constitution, a copy of which is in your possession and while we appreciate your concerns about stability of our club, we assure you that there is no need to worry,” Highlanders’ chairman Kenneth Mhlophe wrote in response to Zifa.

Bosso are, however, yet to set up a disciplinary tribunal but the two executives who were served with letters of suspension early this week, are expected to respond to the allegations today.

The decision to suspend them has reportedly divided the board and the three remaining members of the executive committee. The Chronicle