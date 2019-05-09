Prophet blesses adulterous relationship

By Tinotenda Chatikobo

A city woman has accused a local church prophet of meddling in her marriage.

The matter was heard at the Harare Civil Court where James Mbetu applied for a protection order against his former wife Winfielder Musurudzwa.

Musurudzwa told the court that ever since engaging their prophet for marriage counselling, she has seen negative results.

“I am opposing the application because I did not end things with my ex-husband.

“He is the one who moved out and went to stay with another woman leaving me with his sick child.

“Prophet Blessing Langton knew his whereabouts but never told me and he is the one who also advised him to move out of our matrimonial home for the woman in Epworth.

“The prophet blessed the adulterous relationship because the new wife is a member of the church,” she said.

She added:

“Instead of the prophet helping to solve our disputes, he actually caused a break up in our marriage,” she claimed.

Mbetu accused his ex of being abusive.

“She has been disturbing my peace with my new wife whenever she comes to our premise and my workplace.

“She assaults and insults me and my family members using all sorts of bad words.

“I want her to stop disturbing my peace.

“I don’t love her anymore and won’t have anything to do with her except for my child,” said Mbetu.

Presiding magistrate Nyasha Marufu granted the order in Mbetu’s favour. H-Metro