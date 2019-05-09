Mangala fouls out

By Blessing Malinganiza

Dynamos’ turnaround efforts have been dealt by a massive blow as chief striker Ngandu Mangala will miss the crucial Premiership tie against revitalized Yadah at Rufaro on Sunday after accumulating three yellow cards.

The Harare giants are enjoying a good run since the appointment of Tonderai Ndiraya who replaced axed Lloyd ‘MaBlanyo’ Chigowe a fortnight ago.

Mangala accumulated three yellow cards and will be out on suspension. He joins defender Godfrey Mukambi who is serving a red card ban is will also not available for Sunday’s selection. Mukambi will be serving the second of his two match suspension for receiving a red card against TelOne.

Under the ex Ngexzi gaffer, DeMbare have collected four points in two matches after drawing with TelOne and beating ZPC Kariba in their last match.

But Ndiraya will be sweating ahead of the Yadah match as Mangala is banned

Mangala has scored a brace for Rauya Gen’a s opening match against Mushowani.

Mangala’s absence will be a huge blow for Tonderai Ndiraya since he is one of his lethal weapons in trying to help DeMbare improve their positon on the log.

The gaffer has won one and drew one since his appointment as coach.

Dynamos are now on seven points while their opponents are on five.

Also suspended is Black Rhinos’ Wellington Taderera. H-Metro