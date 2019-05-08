Mangombe praises Ndiraya

By Cloud Fusire

Yadah coach, Genesis Mangombe, says he believes Tonderai Ndiraya is the right man to lead Dynamos revival and has the potential to turn around the fortunes of the Glamour Boys.

The two Harare teams battle in a Castle Lager Premiership match at Rufaro on Sunday where Yadah will be the home team.

Both sides won their last matches with Yadah winning a five-goal thriller against Bulawayo Chiefs in Bulawayo while DeMbare edged ZPC Kariba at Rufaro.

“We know Dynamos have been under-performing, for the past two to three seasons, but I believe Ndiraya is a good coach,’’ said Mangombe.

“He will transform them into a competitive side and even challenge for the title.’’

Ndiraya was given a warm reception by the Dynamos fans at Rufaro on Sunday just two weeks after the same supporters turned against their men as the Glamour Boys slumped to defeat against Herentals.

That signalled the end of the comical Lloyd “MaBlanyo’’ Chigowe’s time as DeMbare coach and the hiring of Ndiraya for another stint with the country’s biggest football club.

The Yadah coach says he is expecting a tough examination from Dynamos but expects his men to beat the Glamour Boys.

Prophet Walter Magaya’s men won, for the first time this season, when they beat Bulawayo Chiefs.

And, Mangombe, believes that will motivate his men to try and beat DeMbare.

“We know Dynamos are our big brothers and they have got all the experience, especially when it comes to their current technical bench,’’ said Mangombe.

“When playing big teams like Dynamos, we need to be cautious, especially with our defence.

“We have to minimise mistakes and remain focused on the game until the final whistle because if we look into all the games that we lost, we conceded too many goals in the last minutes of those matches.

“But, after our first win away from home, everyone in the camp is motivated and ready for the challenge against Dynamos.’’ The Herald